NIE blamed for regular failure of traffic lights in Lurgan as fears rise of 'serious accident'

NIE has been blamed for the regular outage of traffic lights at one of Lurgan’s major road junctions.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST

The lights at the junction of Edward Street, Parkview Street and Francis Street are currently out still hours after they were reported as failed this morning. This includes the lights at the junction with Sloan Street beside McDonalds.

Sinn Féin described the Department for Infrastructure’s approach to fixing the junction lights as a ‘sticking plaster’ and called for action before there is a serious accident.

However when contacted by the Lurgan Mail, the Department said the issue lies with the NIE.

Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.
Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.

One motorist said she had a ‘narrow escape’ while navigating through. Another said there were ‘a few near misses’ already this morning.

This is a complex road network with interconnecting lights involving two staggered junctions on one of the busiest approach roads into Lurgan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd has called on DFI Roads to find a permanent fix to the faults which have plagued the Edward street Francis street traffic lights in Lurgan for many years.

Cllr O’Dowd said: "This is one of the busiest junctions in Lurgan yet the traffic lights are regularly out of order leaving drivers and pedestrians to fend for themselves.

"Twice this week the lights have been out of order and three times in as many weeks. I have lost count of the number of times over recent years that these lights have failed!

"DFI Roads sticking plaster approach to repairs is obviously not working and it’s long past time the cause of the fault was identified and permanently fixed before there is a serious accident.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm there have been some recent outages of the traffic signals at the Edward Street-Parkview Street-Francis Street junction in Lurgan, all of which have been caused by NIE Networks power failures, which is beyond the control of the Department.

“The Department would advise motorists to ensure they follow the Highway Code and if traffic lights are not working at a junction or crossing, to treat the situation as they would an unmarked junction or crossing and proceed with great care. The Department will continue to monitor the signals at the junction to ensure their reliability for local motorists and pedestrians.”

