Richhill: four men arrested as PSNI discover suspected cocaine and ketamine in parked car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tactical Support Group officers were on routine patrol when they spotted a car parked in a layby at a derelict property on the Tirnascobe Road.
The vehicle was searched and half a kilogram of white powder, thought to be cocaine, was found along with a quantity of suspected ketamine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia, and a sum of cash.
The four occupants of the vehicle, two 19-year-old men and two 20 year-old men, were arrested for drugs offences.
They have been questioned and were released on police bail on Friday afternoon to allow for testing of the substances and items seized and will return for further questioning at a later date.
Police enquiries said their enquiries into the seizure are ongoing.
They urged anyone with information regarding the sale and supply of drugs locally to contact them on 101, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org