River Bush angler breached regulations while fishing for salmon
David McCaughan (72) of Thompsons Grange, Carryduff pleaded guilty to one breach of fisheries regulation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.
The breach was the use of any hook other than single or double barbless hook whilst angling for salmon.
On August 7, 2023, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on a routine patrol of DAERA Public Angling Estate (PAE) waters at the River Bush to ensure anglers had the correct licence and permissions to fish legally and that any terminal fishing tackle being used was compliant.
During this patrol, they observed the defendant fishing for salmon. After checking his licence and permit, officers inspected the terminal fishing tackle in use and discovered that barbed hooks were being used. It was further discovered that he had a detection previously for the same offence.
A total fine of £90 was imposed at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, consisting of £75 for the offence detected along with a £15 offender levy.
A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those who fish illegally without obtaining the correct licence and permits and using correct methods. If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.”