Roads reopen as ‘nothing untoward’ found in Larne security alert
Police say an earlier security alert in Larne has now ended and nothing untoward was discovered.
In an update about the incident this evening (Monday), the PSNI added: “A suspicious object in the Hope Street area of the town was examined and had been declared as nothing untoward.
"All roads and the nearby train line has now been re-opened. Officers would like to thank anyone affected by this alert for their patience while they worked to ensure their safety.”