The Romanian Embassy has been in contact with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following riots in Ballymena last month, councillors have been told.

Speaking at the council’s July meeting at The Braid, in Ballymena, interim chief executive Valerie Watts told members of correspondence in relation to recent events.

Members have agreed to a proposal from the interim chief executive to write to the First and Deputy First Ministers asking for support to draw up a recovery plan following on-street violence in Ballymena and an attack on Larne Leisure Centre.

The violence was condemned by Mayor Cllr Jackson Minford who was chairing the first meeting of his mayoral term. Cllr Minford said what followed a peaceful protest in Ballymena, on July 9, has “no place within the borough of Mid and East Antrim”.

A vehicle alight in Ballymena during disorder in June. Photo: Pacemaker

“It has tarnished the reputation of Ballymena, Larne and the wider borough. The disruption to normal life, damage to homes and public buildings and the distress and fear created within our communities and front-facing public servants is not acceptable and is not the way to deal with issues within our communities,” he stated.

The interim chief executive expressed her “very deep concern” following the incidents of public disorder in Ballymena and Larne, which she said, have “significantly impacted our communities”.

She said that these events have raised many questions about community safety and community relations.

“It is clear to me that the situation is indeed complex and it is going to require a recovery plan. I firmly believe that a joined-up and strategic approach to the longer term recovery is absolutely essential if we are to collectively address the causes of this disorder and work towards a shared vision of a better future for all our residents,” she added.

Firefighters at Larne leisure centre after it was attacked in June. Photo: Presseye

Strategic Plan

She said she believed the council should work with the Northern Ireland Executive to address the immediate and under-lying causes of the unrest, adding a strategic plan is needed to “help reset these communities”.

She suggested this would require a “dual approach of interventions” and “healing the trauma of what happened” as well as re-building trust between communities and between agencies and communities.

She also underlined a need tor a “shared understanding of what actually did happen, what did occur but equally importantly what it was not”.

“Because when I had a meeting with the residents of the said area, one week after the first incident of public disorder, the first thing they very angrily shouted at me when I entered the room was ‘We are not racists. This is not about racism’ and they were very, very angry at having been described by others through the media as being racist,” she said.

The interim chief executive highlighted the need for a long-term commitment of relevant public service agencies and private sector stakeholders for the development and delivery of a recovery plan and the need for effective communication among stakeholders and with the public to ensure what she described as “factual messaging”.

She noted the role of social media and circulation of misinformation that took place during the “week of unrest” through “Tik Tok” streaming or “You Tube” channels.

She went on to say the recovery plan would need to address wider societal issues such as immigration or housing policies, ending violence against women and girls, race relations as well as looking at addressing deprivation and ending inequalities across local communities.

In response to comments from Ballymena DUP Alderman Reuben Glover over involvement in the recovery plan by councillors, she pointed out that in her opening remarks she said that all interested stakeholders need to be part of a recovery plan.

Extremely Careful

“I have been so concerned about what has happened with the rioting here in Ballymena and the reputation of the borough on the back of that, I feel as a responsible chief executive, is that a recovery plan needs to be put in place. It needs to be extremely carefully thought through and there needs to be solid outcomes that come out of it at the end of the day. It can’t just be a talking shop.

“I will turn no-one away from any such meeting should I be asked to chair it. I’m not necessarily the person that would be chairing it. All I’m saying is that somebody somewhere needs to grab the rein here and lead on it.”

Ald Glover went on to allege that he has been told by a representative of Clonavon residents in Ballymena that they “don’t want any more foreigners in their area and number two, because they don’t want their area wrecked by what went on”.

The interim chief executive said that she “would not associate herself with any racist comments”.

Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “I agree 100 per cent with the interim chief executive that we need a recovery plan. However, I believe, it needs to be done in here first.

“If we are going to wait for the First and Deputy First Ministers to come up with a magic wand, it would never happen but what we do need to do is have a very good look at what we are calling good relations and community relations.

“This has been bubbling for a long, long time and can potentially overflow again. Hopefully not in this borough but it is bubbling. We need to do something. If we have learnt anything from the Troubles in the past, keep ignoring people til your peril.”

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood said: “I’m in complete support of you meeting with the residents in those affected areas. It is important that we listen to all residents in this borough and they have raised issues that this council could and should be doing more.

“I did not hear you mention anything about any meetings with those residents of the borough who were forced from their homes by a lynch mob, those who felt they needed to dress their windows with emblems because of fear for their lives and their homes.”

She asked if the interim chief executive has met with any of those communities affected by attacks in recent months. The interim chief executive replied that she has not met with any of those residents saying that she is unaware of the whereabouts of those residents at present.

“However, we have had a fair deal of correspondence from the Romanian Embassy and we are dealing with the Romanian Embassy in relation to some of those issues.”

Larne Lough Alliance Ald Robert Logan said he believed the Executive has to be included in any future action plan.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Ald Andrew Wilson said given the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have the “lead for community relations” and associated budget, he proposed the council write to them, seconded by Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter