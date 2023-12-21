Rooms were ransacked and Christmas presents stolen during a burglary at residential premises in the Greenmount Avenue area of Coleraine earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Sometime between 7:30pm on Monday 18th December and shortly before 8:25am on Tuesday 19th December, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area. It was reported that a quantity of jewellery, as well as a number of wrapped Christmas presents were taken. A number of rooms inside the property were also ransacked during the incident.

“With Christmas nearly here, we would remind everyone that it is not a time of rest for criminals; they too are looking to take advantage at this time of year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information about the burglary and can be contacted on 101. Photo National World

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Don’t make it easy for them, stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately. When you get home, keep your presents safe. Everyone likes to see Christmas presents around a tree, but make sure that no one can see them from outside. It is important to ensure you always lock your doors and windows at night and when out to secure those high value items you may have at Christmas.

“We are encouraging everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 303 19/12/23.