Rural community warned to be vigilant following spate of high value thefts from Co Tyrone properties

A Mid Ulster MLA has described a spate of burglaries from rural properties in the Coagh, near Cookstown, as appearing well planned and organised.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a number of high-value items were taken in the burglaries at Ballygillen Road, Littlebridge Road and Ballymoyle Road.

Equipment costing thousands of pounds was taken by the masked intruders, some of whom were captured on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One victim posted he had lost equipment valued at approximately £4,000.

Police are appealing for information about a series of burglaries at farm properties in the Coagh area | PSNI

DUP Assembly member Keith Buchanan said the thefts served as a reminder to the farming community to continue to exercise vigilance.

"It's another disgusting attack on our hard working farming community carried out by organised criminals," he said.

"These types of burglaries have been taking place periodically over some years and appear to be well planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are to be condemned as they strike fear into the people living in these isolated communities.

"Our rural communities are already struggling to survive and make ends meet without being dealt such a devastating blow.

"Anyone who can help police find those involved should contact the police immediately."

Detectives say the burglaries happened on June 22 and 23.

They said the first burglary is believed to have occurred on Saturday, June 22 at approximately 3am with a further four reports believed to have taken place between 3am and 4.30am on Sunday, June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas around these times, or anyone who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to get in contact with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 587 of 22/06/25.