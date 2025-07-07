Rural community warned to be vigilant following spate of high value thefts from Co Tyrone properties
Police say a number of high-value items were taken in the burglaries at Ballygillen Road, Littlebridge Road and Ballymoyle Road.
Equipment costing thousands of pounds was taken by the masked intruders, some of whom were captured on CCTV.
One victim posted he had lost equipment valued at approximately £4,000.
DUP Assembly member Keith Buchanan said the thefts served as a reminder to the farming community to continue to exercise vigilance.
"It's another disgusting attack on our hard working farming community carried out by organised criminals," he said.
"These types of burglaries have been taking place periodically over some years and appear to be well planned.
"They are to be condemned as they strike fear into the people living in these isolated communities.
"Our rural communities are already struggling to survive and make ends meet without being dealt such a devastating blow.
"Anyone who can help police find those involved should contact the police immediately."
Detectives say the burglaries happened on June 22 and 23.
They said the first burglary is believed to have occurred on Saturday, June 22 at approximately 3am with a further four reports believed to have taken place between 3am and 4.30am on Sunday, June 23.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas around these times, or anyone who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to get in contact with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 587 of 22/06/25.