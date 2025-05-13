A former postmaster accused of repeatedly exposing himself through the windows of Portstewart Post Office has had his bail varied to allow him to attend Wimbledon.

Defence counsel Grant Powles told Coleraine Magistrates Court that as well as attending the tennis tournament, Samuel Houston will also be visiting relatives when he travels to London in July.

Lodging a bail variation application, the barrister said Houston booked the trip last year and on checking his phone as he stood in the dock, the 65-year-old confirmed he would be in London from July 1-7.

Houston, whose address is listed as Royal Mail, Portstewart Promenade, despite the fact the former postmaster has sold the business, faces two charges of indecent exposure by committing an “act of lewd, obscene and disgusting nature” and one of engaging in indecent behaviour in the delivery office of Portstewart Post Office between September 1, 2023 and January 18, 2025.

When Houston was initially charged, a PSNI constable outlined how police received a report from a man that Houston had made “unwanted comments towards him regarding bending over and exposing himself” and about the man “bending over to stack shelves”.

The court heard the male worked in a retail outlet in the town and regularly did banking for the shop but when he went to the Post Office to make lodgements, that was when Houston made the comments.

It was alleged that during those visits, Houston “had his phone in full view showing an image of a male penis”.

The behaviour continued until the male raised the issue with his manager so the Post Office banking visits stopped but the police constable said there were other alleged incidents.

The male in question routinely took his breaks in his car which was often parked across the street from “the defendant’s second home” and the court heard how, according to the male, Houston would wave over at him before disappearing.

When he re-appeared, said the officer, Houston was “completely naked and showing his buttocks towards the window in full view of the witness and any passing members of the public.”

"It is alleged this happened on multiple occasions throughout the year until the witness captured a picture on his phone on January 17,” the officer said, adding the witness believed “this was targeted at him and was unwanted sexual advances.”

He became so concerned he contacted police and provided a statement as well as giving police images he had taken and the identity of another man who also saw Houston’s backside.

Officers spoke to that individual who confirmed “he was walking past the same Post Office in September or October and saw a completely naked male inside with his buttocks pointing at the window”.

During formal interviews Houston “made partial admissions” but claimed there was no intent as this all happened “as a coincidence”.

The court heard Houston has a relevant conviction arising from an incident early last year when he was prosecuted in Laganside Magistrates Court for indecent behaviour after driving around Botanic Avenue “with no top and no trousers”.

In court on Monday, May 12, District Judge Peter King said he would suspend the residence and curfew bail conditions so Houston could travel to London.

The case was adjourned to June 30.