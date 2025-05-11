Woman caught speeding on her way to pick up a dog and as she drove back home again

A Northern Ireland driver was caught speeding twice in the same day, a court has heard.

The district judge was told how a woman who travelled to the north coast to pick up a dog from kennels was caught speeding both on the journey there and back.

Saba Whyte (53), of Old Cavehill Road in Belfast, was caught doing 81mph at 9.41am on September 28 in 2023 at the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone between Antrim town and Ballymena.

Then at 1pm that day she was detected on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway north of Ballymena - a 70mph zone - doing 84mph.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court: "Lightning did strike twice".

He said a dog had been kennelled in the north coast area and the defendant had travelled to collect it and bring it home.

The defendant was given six penalty points and was fined £150.