Police have reissued an appeal for information with regards to locating 47-year-old Sean Tate, who is currently unlawfully at large.

Tate, who was serving a six-year custodial sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence, was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Friday (October 27) when he made off along Salisbury Avenue shortly before 11:40am.

He was last seen wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt.

Police are appealing for information about Sean Tate, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him but to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23. They are also appealing directly to Tate to hand himself in.