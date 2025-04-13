'Selfish' drink-drivers are taking the lives of Northern Ireland road-users, says district judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northern Ireland judge has highlighted that "on our roads every single year in this country we have people who die as a result of people who make the selfish decision to drink and drive".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday where Patrick John Graham (70), of Largy Road near Newferry, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath in the Portglenone area on February 22 this year. There had been no fatality in his case.

The court heard Graham had been in Portglenone. A member of the public said the defendant had smelt of alcohol in a vehicle.

When police went to the defendant's home they found him lying on the "floor" of his bedroom, a prosecutor told the court.

Police carrying out a roadside breath test. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 96 - the legal limit is 35. He admitted to police he had "three or four half-uns of vodka" before driving.

A defence barrister said it was a high reading but there had been "some degree of post driving consumption".

The lawyer said "an employee of his needed money" and the defendant "foolishly, having consumed a moderate amount of alcohol, went to pay this person".

The lawyer said Graham had "worked hard all his life" and continues to work in the tarmac industry. He had a clear record.

Judge Fitzsimons said it was a "very serious matter" and banned the defendant from driving for two years and fined him £500.