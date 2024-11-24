Separate Saturday night road crash drivers both nearly three times over the limit, say Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Nov 2024, 09:40 BST

The drivers in two separate traffic crashes which happened in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district on Saturday night were both nearly three times the legal drink driving limit, police have revealed.

Officers highlighted the two incidents highlighted on social media to stress the dangers of drink driving.

"Both drivers were breath tested at the roadside and returned a result within the high 90s. This is nearly three times the legal limit,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"I know we sound like a broken record, but we cannot stress this enough - never ever drink and drive.

Both drivers in two separate road traffic collisions on Saturday night in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district were breath tested at the roadside by police. Picture: PSNIBoth drivers in two separate road traffic collisions on Saturday night in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district were breath tested at the roadside by police. Picture: PSNI
"One driver told police he had just a couple of beers so was surprised to find he was well above the legal limit. It simply is not worth the risk.

"As we move towards the festive period, we urge people to consider how they are getting home from nights out. Please arrange lifts / taxis or face the consequences.

"As always, we are patrolling our roads tirelessly to keep you safe.”

