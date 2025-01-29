Seven-month-old child was unrestrained in rear of car in Antrim town, court told
Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Robert Otvos (23), of Mull Road in Antrim.
He pleaded guilty to charges of driving whilst a child was unrestrained; and absence of insurance and MOT.
The court heard the defendant had a Romanian driving licence. On November 30 last year a BMW flagged on police systems as having no insurance.
Police followed the car into a car park and the defendant said he had no insurance nor MOT saying he had "just purchased" the car.
A check on police systems showed he acquired the car on December 19, 2022.
Whilst speaking to the defendant, officers saw a seven-month-old child unrestrained in the back seat sitting on another child's knee.
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £375.