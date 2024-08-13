Several properties damaged after Antrim arson

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a property in the town in the early hours of August 13.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 1am, police attended a fire in the Durnish Road area, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS.

“It’s believed at this stage that the blaze was started at the door of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“It also spread to adjoining properties, but thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

Police officers remain at the scene of the arson in the Durnish Road area of Antrim. (Pic: Pacemaker).Police officers remain at the scene of the arson in the Durnish Road area of Antrim. (Pic: Pacemaker).
“However, significant damage was caused to the property, including a collapsed roof. Damage was also caused to neighbouring properties.

“We’re treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life and officers remain at the scene this morning (Tuesday), as our investigation to establish the circumstances gets underway."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 39 of 13/08/24, or online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org