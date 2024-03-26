Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake O’Brien, aged 28, from Church Walk in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Shane Whitla aged 39 who was murdered in Lurgan. Pic Pacemaker

Shane Whitla, a 39-year-old father of four, was shot dead in an alleyway off Woodville Street in Lurgan on January 12 last year. His murder has been linked to an organised crime gang known as ‘The Firm’.

A Prosecution lawyer requested that the Preliminary Enquiry into the charges against O’Brien be held on May 3 with a review on April 19.

Also before the court was a Miscellaneous Application for two imitation firearms to be returned to the defendant who is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison.

A Prosecution barrister Mr Irvine, said he had just received instructions in relation to that application. “I don’t know much about that at this stage,” said Mr Irvine. District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “You know as much as the rest of us then.”

Mr Irvine asked that the application be adjourned for four weeks until April 19.

At a previous sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday District Judge Rafferty replied “surely not” when he saw the application for the return of imitation firearms to O’Brien who is currently in custody charged with murder.