A man who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from shops in Bow Street Mall in Lisburn has been told to serve two years on probation and 100 hours of community service.

Michael Mallon, 33, whose address was given as Summerhill Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that on December 11, 2024, police received a report of a male making off from Bow Street Mall after stealing over £300 of goods from two stores – Sports Direct and DV8.

The male got on a bus and travelled to Dunmurry where he was apprehended by the police.

The defendant had a number of the items on him at the time, which had been damaged by the removal of security tags.

Due to the damage caused the goods were not fit for resale.

During interview the defendant made no comment.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had lost his father and uncle just before the offences took place.

He continued: “He has problems with alcohol to distract himself rather than deal with his grief. The offences were committed whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “You have been to prison before and I assume you don’t want to go back. I presume it is not a nice experience. I really should probably send you to prison again.”

Ms Watters imposed a combination order, with the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as two years on probation.

The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution of £284.97 to DV8 and £59 to Sports Direct.