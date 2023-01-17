Sinn Féin is to meet the police following recent tragic events in Lurgan including the murder of Shane Whitla and the murder in December of Natalie McNally.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said he and his party colleagues, Councillors Sorcha McGeown and Keith Haughian, will be meeting senior PSNI officers on Wednesday to discuss the recent tragic murders of in Lurgan.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18th December. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward. “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers. “Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.” DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

Mr Whitla was found dead in Lord Lurgan Park last Thursday evening. The PSNI said he had suffered a number of gunshot wounds including one to the back.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found brutally murdered in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan in December. She had been attacked and stabbed.

Police said there is no connection between the two murders.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “My party colleagues, Councillor Keith Haughian and Councillor Sorchá McGeown, and I will be meeting senior PSNI officers to discuss ongoing investigations into the murders of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla, and recent events around the town.

“These murders have sent shock waves through the local community.

"I along with Cllr Catherine Nelson previously met with the Detective leading the investigation into Natalie McNally’s murder, about the police’s efforts to catch her killer.

“It is vitally important that if you have any piece of information relating to either of these cases, no matter how small, you should come forward.

"The more information the police receive, the sooner the killers will be put behind bars.