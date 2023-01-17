Sinn Féin trio to meet PSNI on recent tragic events in Lurgan
Sinn Féin is to meet the police following recent tragic events in Lurgan including the murder of Shane Whitla and the murder in December of Natalie McNally.
By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said he and his party colleagues, Councillors Sorcha McGeown and Keith Haughian, will be meeting senior PSNI officers on Wednesday to discuss the recent tragic murders of in Lurgan.
Mr Whitla was found dead in Lord Lurgan Park last Thursday evening. The PSNI said he had suffered a number of gunshot wounds including one to the back.
Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found brutally murdered in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan in December. She had been attacked and stabbed.
Police said there is no connection between the two murders.
The Upper Bann MLA said: “My party colleagues, Councillor Keith Haughian and Councillor Sorchá McGeown, and I will be meeting senior PSNI officers to discuss ongoing investigations into the murders of Natalie McNally and Shane Whitla, and recent events around the town.
“These murders have sent shock waves through the local community.
"I along with Cllr Catherine Nelson previously met with the Detective leading the investigation into Natalie McNally’s murder, about the police’s efforts to catch her killer.
“It is vitally important that if you have any piece of information relating to either of these cases, no matter how small, you should come forward.
"The more information the police receive, the sooner the killers will be put behind bars.
"We will continue to support the families of the victims and their campaign for justice.”