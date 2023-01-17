‘A dark cloud has descended over Lurgan’ recently says a Lurgan group which has called on the community to unite in saying the Rosary ‘in order to pray for our comunity.

The Sacred Heart Adoration Chapel at the Convent in Lurgan has organised the event for Thursday evening at 7pm in the town centre ‘in order to pray for our community’.

An 'Emergency Rosary' has been organised for Lurgan on Thursday night following a number of murders and traumatic events in the Co Armagh town recently.

Recently following the murder of Natalie McNally just before Christmas and in a separate attack the murder of Shane Whitla also in Lurgan, the community has been in fear and confusion. There has also been a number of young people who have died suddenly in the area, and many families and their friends are in grief.

A post by the Chapel stated: “We are asking all men, women and children to come along and unite in prayer of the most beautiful Rosary of Our Blessed Lady.

"Please feel free to bring battery operated torches or candles as this will enhance the heavenly atmosphere.

"A dark cloud has descended over Lurgan over the past 4-6 weeks and by a prompting of the Holy Spirit and an Emergency Rosary has been organised for Thursday January 19 at 7pm in the town centre, directly across from the Credit Union.

"We are asking men, women and children to attend and especially those member of the Men’s and Women’s Rosary Crusade already highly established in Ireland.

"We must come to the aid of brothers and sisters in Lurgan and unite in the most beautiful prayer of the most Holy Rosary.”