South Derry firm fined £500 arising out of river pollution incident near Draperstown

Draperstown-based Lodge Renewables Ltd pleaded guilty and was fined £500 with a £15 offender's levy at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The waterway impacted was the Altagoan River at Draperstown.

Lodge Renewables Ltd was fined and charged under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 as amended for the offence of making a polluting discharge to a waterway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that on January 12 2021 Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs) responded to a report of water pollution affecting the Altagoan River downstream of Gortnaskey Road, Draperstown.

Most Popular
Gavel and scales. Credit: Getty ImagesGavel and scales. Credit: Getty Images
Gavel and scales. Credit: Getty Images

Grey fungus was observed on the bed of the waterway and an agricultural odour was detected from the water, upstream the waterway was clean.

Read More
Northern Ireland motorists warned to take care due to heavy rain, snow and ice o...

The WQIs observed an active discharge of agricultural effluent with the appearance and smell of silage flowing and ponding along on the bank of the Altagoan River adjacent to the anaerobic digester at Gortnaskey Road, Draperstown.

An Inspector discovered a pipe discharging effluent from the embankment area. A statutory sample of the silage effluent actively discharging from the pipe was collected in accordance with procedures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Green tracing dye was added to a pipe at the rear of the yard, a short time later the dye was observed flowing across the riverbank and actively discharging to the Altagoan River.

The sample was analysed and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs 24 hour Incident Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.