South Derry man in court on charges connected to baseball bat assault in Maghera

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 13:07 BST

A 23-year-old man has been remanded into custody in connection an incident in Maghera in which a man was assaulted with a metal baseball bat.

Alexander Joseph Porter from Oakvale Place, Maghera, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal baseball bat, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The alleged offences happened on Monday, June 2.

Porter, who appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court by way of video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.

Bishop Street Courthouse | GoogleBishop Street Courthouse | Google
A police detective constable told the court he could connect Porter to the charges.

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail.

He said they were trying to locate an address in which to ground an application and hoped to do so in due course.

Porter was remanded into custody to appear by video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on July 2.

