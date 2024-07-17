South Derry man who sent ‘menacing message’ to his daughter’s boyfriend, fined £250
Thomas James O'Neill (45), from Garden Street, admitted sending a message by a public electronic communications network of a menacing character on January 15 last year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant his behaviour had been “very foolish.”
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 17) that police received a report the defendant had sent a message to the victim in which he told that “my daughter can do so much better than you” and, in a menacing tone, “I know someone who can kill you”.
The lawyer said the message had left the victim feeling anxious.
Asking the court to consider it as a “one off” offence, defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said O’Neill had been intoxicated at the time and it had been a “misguided attempt” to try and jolt the victim away from his daughter.