South Derry man who sent ‘menacing message’ to his daughter’s boyfriend, fined £250

A Magherafelt man who sent a menacing message to his daughter's boyfriend leaving him feeling anxious, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy.

Thomas James O'Neill (45), from Garden Street, admitted sending a message by a public electronic communications network of a menacing character on January 15 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant his behaviour had been “very foolish.”

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 17) that police received a report the defendant had sent a message to the victim in which he told that “my daughter can do so much better than you” and, in a menacing tone, “I know someone who can kill you”.

The lawyer said the message had left the victim feeling anxious.

Asking the court to consider it as a “one off” offence, defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said O’Neill had been intoxicated at the time and it had been a “misguided attempt” to try and jolt the victim away from his daughter.