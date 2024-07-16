Cost of living crisis: Mid Ulster advice service urges residents to seek support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many people in the Mid Ulster area are getting into debt simply to make ends meet, according to Step who are urging them to seek support and make use of its local debt advisors.

Sinead McKinley, Support Services Manager at Step underscores the urgency of addressing rising debt.

She said: "Now more than ever we’re witnessing the profound impact of financial stress on individuals and families, and we want to highlight to those across the Tyrone district that reaching out for support is not only sensible but essential. There's absolutely no shame in seeking help. More and more people are reaching out for support, and it's crucial to recognise that debt impacts individuals across all demographics, even high earners. Financial challenges do not discriminate, and it's essential to break down barriers to seeking assistance.”

Step is part of the Advice NI network and is one of 65 members across Northern Ireland, with more than 300 advisers providing free advice, including money and debt, in each council area.

Debts from using your credit card too much can quickly mount up. Credit: Advice NI

Since 2019 Advice NI and its members have helped over 19,000 clients deal with £205.6m of debt, signalling there is often a solution for those in need.

Sinead continues, “Amidst the current cost of living crisis, the demand for support has surged. Individuals and families in the region are experiencing financial hardship caused by ongoing inflated costs such as groceries and utility bills. And as the pressure mounts, many are finding it increasingly difficult to stay afloat and address their financial concerns alone.

“It's crucial for individuals to recognise that they don't have to face their financial struggles alone. The feedback we receive from those we support is that they wished they reached out sooner. By taking that first step, individuals open themselves up to more options and better assistance. We're here to help so please do not hesitate to reach out if you are struggling."

Step’s free and confidential Debt & Money Service funded by the Department for Communities aims to help clients to free their future by providing straight-forward debt advice to tackle the issue head-on.

Contact Step by calling the freephone helpline on 028 87750211 or visit www.stepni.org