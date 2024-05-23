South Derry motorist fined £200 and given six-month ban for having no insurance

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google
A uninsured motorist caught driving in Castledawson, was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Gemma Mackle (40), of Piney Way, Magherafelt, was also fined £75 with a £15 offender's levy for having no driving licence.

The court heard police were on mobile patrol in the Bridge Street area of the village on December 15 last when they pulled in behind the defendant’s vehicle.Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle took off at speed and was later located at Parke Avenue.

She said checks showed Mackle was disqualified from driving and did not have insurance.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had been disqualified at Dungannon Court and has yet to resit her driving test. Mr Atherton said the car was no longer in her possession.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that if the defendant wanted to drive she needed to sit her test.