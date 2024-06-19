South Derry woman given four-month jail sentence for slapping shop assistant in the face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Derry woman who pushed a shop assistant and slapped her in the face, has been jailed for four months.

Brenda McEldowney, from Sunnyside Park in Maghera, admitted charges of assaulting of a female and disorderly behaviour on Main Street in Maghera on April 8 this year.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that at 12.20pm, police received a report that the defendant had entered a supermarket in Maghera despite having been previously barred from the premises.

The lawyer said the defendant directed abuse towards the injured party and pushed her six times before slapping her in the face causing a red mark to appear before leaving the premises.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Counsel said the injured party later returned to the scene and she was subsequently arrested by police at 2.20pm and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she made a full admission to the offences.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said McEldowney was being ushered out of the premises by the injured party and kept pushing back. Mr McStay said the defendant admitted slapping the victim.

He explained that McEldowney has “ingrained difficulties” which are sourced from alcohol abuse over the years. The lawyer said the defendant has to source provisions from somewhere and having misbehaved in many shops now finds this difficult.

