Red Arrows only Northern Ireland display in 2024: where they will be, what time to see them and how to get there

Thousands of spectators are expected to have their eyes on the skies on Saturday, June 22 for the only visit of the Red Arrows to Northern Ireland this year.

The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – celebrating its milestone 60th anniversary year – will be dazzling the crowds at Northern Ireland's Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey.

The Red Arrows will headline the event and will perform a 20-25 minute acrobatic display at Loughshore Park in Jordanstown.

This will be the first nine-aircraft show since 2021 and will feature manoeuvres not seen for a generation in the Red Arrows display routine. Air displays by the RAF Tutor, will also form part of a sterling line-up.

A vibrant parade made up of over 600 military personnel, live demonstrations, beating retreat, military and civilian villages, children’s entertainment and a gun salute are just some of the other highlights planned for Armed Forces Day 2024, which runs from 10am – 5pm and is free to attend.

Due to the number of anticipated visitors, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is urging people to carefully plan their journey in advance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly added: “Due to the high volume of expected visitors, I would encourage everyone to use public transport, car share, or use the park and ride services available. I’d also like to ask visitors to please be respectful of local residents and businesses when parking in the area.

“Your safety and enjoyment are paramount to us and our partners in the PSNI will be present on the day to help and support this.”

Thousands of people are expected at Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 22 where the Red Arrows will put on their only display in Northern Ireland in 2024. Picture: Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

What time are the Red Arrows expected?

The Red Arrows aerial display is due to start at 12 Noon, with the RAF Tutor aerial display at 1.30pm.

What are the traffic arrangements?

Shore Road, Newtownabbey will be closed in both directions between Station Road and Shore Avenue from 9.30am to 5pm. Resident access will be permitted and appropriate diversions will be in place for all other traffic.

Where can I find more details about what’s happening at Armed Forces Day?

For the full programme of events and schedule, FAQs and accessibility details, go to www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/armedforcesday

How can I get to Armed Forces Day?

Temporary free park and ride locations will be available at Ulster University Jordanstown, Northern Regional College, Abbey Community College, Abbey Presbyterian Church, Spirit AeroSystems (Doagh Road site) and Nortel Social Club - free shuttle buses will run between these car parks and Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

An additional park and ride system to Jordanstown Loughshore Park will operate hourly from the Odyssey Belfast (standard parking charges apply).

A park and stride system will be in operation from Belfast High School, St Patrick’s Church of Ireland and Jordanstown Special School for those wanting to park for free and walk the short distance to Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

Both Whiteabbey and Jordanstown train stations are within a short ten-minute walk to Jordanstown Loughshore Park, however there will be free shuttle buses operating from both locations and Mossley West train station, and also between Loughshore Park and Hazelbank Park.

Shuttle buses will operate from 9.30am – 6pm and run every 20-30 minutes on all routes except Route 1 (Mossley West train station) which will mirror train times.

Where are there good viewing points to see the Red Arrows?

Jordanstown Loughshore Park

Loughshore Park is where Armed Forces Day is taking place, and this is a great option for anyone wanting to see the military and civilian stalls, displays, entertainment and demonstrations and also watch the aerial displays. Loughshore Park is expected to be very busy, but as the Shore Road will be closed to traffic there should be plenty of room to stand and enjoy the aerial display.

Hazelbank Park

Hazelbank Park is just 1.6 miles from Jordanstown Loughshore Park – an easy walk along the coastal footpath or a quick ride in one of the free shuttle buses running between the two parks. As well as enjoying the beautiful Coronation Garden, visitors to Hazelbank Park will also have great views of the aerial displays. At the far end of the park there will be a dedicated viewing area for anyone with accessibility needs, a large grass area perfect for picnics. bouncy castles for younger visitors along with musical entertainment, and the opportunity to buy coffee and ice cream.

Shore Road and coastal path

Shore Road will be closed to traffic between Loughshore Park and Glenavna Manor, and this will give a perfect view of the aerial displays. Similarly the area along the coastal path running from Whiteabbey Green to Hazelbank Park and beyond will provide a great viewpoint. Space is very limited along the footpath though, and people are urged to take care especially with young children.

Accessible viewing at Northern Regional College

Two viewing points will be provided for people with accessibility needs: one in Hazelbank Park, and one in the grounds of Northern Regional College (NRC) – one of the park and ride locations. Just ask the marshals on duty at NRC when you arrive, and they will direct you to the accessible parking and viewing area.

Are there other viewpoints?

There are plenty of other places where you should get a good view of the aerial displays and flypast, including Carnmoney Hill, Cave Hill, or further afield around Belfast Harbour or even the other side of Belfast Lough.

Can I watch the display from my boat?