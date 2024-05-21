Speeding Co Derry teen ‘R’ driver ‘should not be on the road’ says District Judge
Before the court was 18-year-old Samuel James Michael, of Moneysharvan Road, Maghera, who was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for four months for exceeding the 45 mph limit.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said Michael had absolutely no regard for the road traffic laws having a previous convictions for speeding and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition. "He should not be on the road,” she stated.
Prosecuting counsel said police were on patrol in the King Street area of Magherafelt at 11.40pm on December 12 last when they observed a car travelling fast. The lawyer said police followed and reached a speed of 90 mph before stopping the vehicle at Castledawson Road.
A defence lawyer said Michael accepted he was doing between 60 and 70 mph, although she admitted that he should not have been going over 45 mph.
She said he was “extremely anxious and worried” about the outcome of today’s proceedings and would in future feel the impact of them through increased insurance.
The lawyer explained Michael was an apprentice plant mechanic who according to his employer was showing good potential and also attended the further education college where he is held in high regard.
She added that he is very embarrassed to be in court and having to go to his employer and college for references.