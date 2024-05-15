Co Tyrone woman set to run 12-hours to raise funds for disabled son's new wheelchair
Jessica Conway says her 17-year-old son Tristan loves being out doors but the battery operated chair they use runs out of power after a few hours.
The Ardboe woman is a keen runner having taken part in marathons - including the recent Belfast Marathon - and half marathons to stay fit.
"I'm not a speedy runner and do it more for my mental health," she explained. "It's very difficult to get people to look after Tristan when I go out so that's why I want to get a wheelchair that would allow him to come too."
Jessica has entered The Florida Endurance Challenge in the grounds of Florida Manor, Killinchy, on Saturday (May 18).
"The challenge is for three, six or 12 hours so being mad I picked 12 hours," she joked.
A full time carer and single mum Jessica has four children to look after.
Tristan has autism and is non verbal with severe global development issues.
A Justgiving page has been set up with a target of £5,000 and so far more than £600 has been raised. Visit: Weʼre raising £5,000 to Enable Tristan to get his running wheelchair
Jessica’s run starts at 8am on Saturday and she hopes to complete it even after breaking a toe in the run up to the Belfast Marathon.
She got round the 26-mile course by strapping her toes together and will face this Saturday’s challenge with the same grit and determination.