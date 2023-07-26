Fifty-six-year-old Kieran James Devlin, from Rusky Road, Coagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy, for exceeding the speed for vehicle classification.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that shortly before 1pm on January 13 last at Glenshane Road, Maghera, a Berlingo van was detected travelling at 82mph, 32mph in excess of the 50mph restriction for the vehicle.
Admitting the offence, defence solicitor Colin Donnelly explained that the defendant had been travelling in the fast lane and was running late.
Mr Donnelly said the defendant ran a delivery business which operated across the country and the penalty points imposed would have an impact on his insurance premium.
Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a number of speeding matters but these were “a long time ago”.