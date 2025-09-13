Police are warning Northern Ireland business owners to be on their guard after the latest spate of incidents involving fake bank notes.

The advice for people handling cash follows several recent incidents of counterfeit £20 notes circulating in Co Tyrone.

Police in Strabane have shared tips to help thwart the fraudsters.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There are a number of things shop owners and employees can look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

Police have issued an image of counterfeit £20 bank notes. Picture: PSNI

"Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway."

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say business owners can take a number of steps to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals.

Display clear warning signs stating: 'Counterfeit currency checks will be carried out’

Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes

Have a policy for staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote.

Ensure there are good lighting conditions at cash points.