Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to theft and criminal damage at a building site outside Ashgrove Heights, Portadown.

Police say a substantial amount of diesel was stolen during the incident, which occurred between 8.00pm and 8.45pm on Saturday, September 7.

"At this stage we believe suspect was male and used a black coloured vehicle. If you saw anything similar and can provide further informaton please contact 101 ref 690 of 09/09/24,” the PSNI added.