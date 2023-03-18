Register
BREAKING
'Substantial amount' of tools stolen from vehicles in Bellaghy and Gulladuff

A large amount of tools have been stolen from vehicles parked in the Mid Ulster area.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT

Police are appealing for information following the reports of thefts in the Bellaghy and Gulladuff areas in the early hours of Thursday morning, March 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that between 12am and 6am on Thursday, March 16, a substantial amount of tools have been stolen from a number of vehicles parked outside properties in the Mayoghall Road area in Gulladuff and the Bawnmore area in Bellaghy.

"One vehicle has also been stolen from outside a property in the Mayoghall Road area.”

Police are investigating the thefts.
Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in these areas or may have information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference numbers 248 of 16/03/23.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/