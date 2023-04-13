Police have clarified that a sudden death in Lurgan on the evening of Wednesday, April 12 is not connected to an altercation in the same area.

Local response officers who were attending a reported altercation in the Edward Street area of Lurgan just before 7pm were alerted by members of the public to a sudden death nearby.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of disorderly behaviour following the altercation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, who is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service, was later taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing into an altercation in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday evening.

A second man, aged 41 years, was cautioned at the scene for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson has since confirmed that the sudden death, which was not related to the earlier report, “is not being treated as suspicious at this time”.