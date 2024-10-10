Suspected AK-47 and a machete brandished during attack on couple over alleged drug debt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burglars brandishing a machete and suspected AK-47 rifle attacked a couple in their home over an alleged drug debt, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said one of the victims was beaten in separate rooms by the gang of intruders who took cash, car keys and other valuables.

Details emerged as bail was granted to one of the men accused of raiding the house at Innishrush Road, Upperlands near Maghera on December 12 last year.

Leon McGlinchey, 31, currently of no fixed abode in the Dungannon area, faces charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage, theft, attempted possession of an offensive weapon, carrying a firearm with criminal intent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Innishrush Road, Upperlands. Picture: Google

The court heard that a woman living at the property was woken when four men got out of an Audi A3 car.

She claimed McGlinchey was among the group all wearing hoods and gloves.

He pushed his way inside and demanded money from her partner for a suspected drug debt, according to the prosecution case.

The woman was kept in one room while the gang stole a bag containing her medication, a Nintendo game system, bank card, airpods, a mobile phone and £90 in cash.

Her partner was then allegedly taken upstairs to be assaulted by McGlinchey.

“He was headbutted in the bathroom and slapped in a bedroom, sustaining swelling, a black eye and chipped rear teeth,” a Crown lawyer said.

She claimed the defendant had been holding a knife and threatened to come back to take the man’s car because of the debt.

“Witnesses and CCTV indicate one suspect was standing at the front door of the property with an object that appeared to be similar to an AK-47 long-barrelled weapon,” counsel said.

“Another was reported to be holding a machete.”

McGlinchey previously obtained bail in the case but was returned to custody for alleged breaches of his curfew.

Opposing his bid to be released again, the prosecutor argued that he could interfere with victims who were assaulted in their own home.

She added: “During the incident it is alleged he stated that if the injured parties contacted police it would be worse for them.”

Defence barrister Paul Burns stressed McGlinchey is not accused of having carried the firearm.

Arguing that his client never tried to contact the alleged victims while previously released, Mr Byrne explained one of the curfew breaches related to a 15-minute period spent out in the back garden.

McGlinchey was granted bail again under strict orders to keep away from the alleged victims or any co-accused, and to comply with all electronic monitoring conditions.

Mr Justice Kinney warned: “He needs to scrupulously adhere to bail terms. This is his last chance.”