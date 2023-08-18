The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m and made an arrest in Larne.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly before 6am today (Friday, August 18) police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area.

“During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle.

“The suspected Class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

The suspected Class A drugs seized in Larne on August 18. (PSNI).

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“We will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland and we’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”