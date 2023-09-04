A suspected firearm and weapons were among items recovered by police in Newtownabbey and Newtownards at the weekend.

They were seized during follow up searches by the PSNI after three men were arrested on suspicion of drugs related offences in Newtownards on Friday, September 1.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “At around 11:40pm, a vehicle parked at the Castlebawn Drive area was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £4,000 and around £2,000 in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

“Three men aged 25, 24 and 21 years old were arrested on suspicion of various related drugs offences. All three men were subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Some of the items seized by police after a proactive policing operation at addresses in Newtownards and Newtownabbey on Saturday, September 2. Photo submitted by the PSNI

“Subsequent searches were carried out at an address in the Newtownards area and two residential premises in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday 2nd September. A number of items were recovered including a suspected firearm and suspected firearm components, a large number of counterfeit goods and weapons seized which have been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

A quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs and other drugs paraphernalia were also found.

The officer added: “This proactive policing operation involving officers across local policing districts and detectives from our criminal investigation department provides another example of our robust approach in taking drugs off our streets. We are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.