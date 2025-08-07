A man who caused criminal damage to a blood pressure monitor at Antrim Area Hospital failed to complete 200 hours of Community Service and has now had the Order revoked and replaced with a suspended jail term.

Blane Gordon (21), with an address listed as Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 8 this year. A charge of being disorderly at the hospital on March 8 was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

A court heard the criminal damage charge was in relation to the defendant causing a "chip" to the casing of the monitor but the "functionality of the machine" was unaffected.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant was a patient at the hospital and became disorderly in the triage room and caused damage to medical equipment.

He "punched walls", was verbally abusive to staff; and threw items onto the ground including the blood pressure machine.

He was swearing and shouting in the presence of staff and patients. After being "checked over" he was discharged from hospital, a prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said when interviewed by police about the incident the defendant was "upset and remorseful".

The defendant had a previous record. A defence solicitor said Gordon wished to apologise to staff and others for his behaviour at the hospital.

The lawyer said the defendant had been struggling with alcohol and had no recollection of what happened but he is "battling" his addiction.

When sober the defendant is "one of the most pleasant people" he has ever met, the solicitor said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said clearly it is a serious matter to damage property in a hospital as the equipment was there to treat patients.

He noted the defendant had completed half of the Community Service. The judge revoked the Community Service and replaced it with a six months jail term, suspended for two years.