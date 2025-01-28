Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing a Volkswagen Golf worth '£20,000' from Hertz Car Rental has been given a three months jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Desmond McDonald (47), with an address listed as Grace Avenue in Belfast, committed the offence on October 5 last year.

He also admitted insurance and driving licence offences relating to the vehicle on October 22 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant rented a car from an airport and failed to return it. He rented it on September 3 last year for two days and paid for it by card.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The car was not returned on September 5 and the defendant made no contact with Hertz. The firm tried to get in touch with the defendant on "numerous" occasions and eventually contacted police.

Police also made several attempts to contact the defendant. The car was eventually located "in transit" in Belfast.

A defence barrister said the defendant felt that having given his card details to Hertz he had "no immediate obligation to return the vehicle as he believed Hertz were still in a position to continue to charge him but that is obviously not the way this works".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record" and handed down a suspended jail term along with a six months driving ban and a fine of £100.