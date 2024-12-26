Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after being convicted of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Lee Townsley, 24, whose address was given as Ireton Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing having previously been found guilty of eight charges of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The court heard that on May 26, 2021 police carried out a search of the defendant’s home under warrant.

A number of items were seized and found to contain illegal material. A mobile phone contained one category A image and an extreme pornographic video.

A computer was found to contain 19 pornographic images and search items were said to be indicative of someone with a sexual interest in children, including a search for ‘six year old naked girls’.

During interview on May 15, 2023 the defendant denied having any sexual interest in children or even responsibility for the search items on the computer.

The defendant suggested his father may have been responsible and that he had access to the computer and mobile phone. However, he also said he had never seen his father use either of the devices.

It was reported that the defendant also told police someone sent him an extreme pornographic image on Instagram that he did not ask for and that he had taken a screenshot to report it to Instagram.

The defendant was previously found guilty on the papers by District Judge Rosie Watters.

Defence lawyer Mr McDonald, told the court the defendant maintained that “other persons could have been responsible”.

He added: “His father would be known to the court for certain types of offences.

"He [the defendant] had a difficult upbringing and his life has completely and utterly imploded. This is a matter that has significantly hung around his neck.

"He does want to avail of his liberty."

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare commented: “The absence of acceptance of responsibility is of some concern.

"I do accept that he has a completely clean record. It is certain the custody threshold has been passed.”

Mr O’Hare imposed a prison sentence of five months on each charge, which he suspended for two years.

Defence sought leave to appeal both the sentence and the conviction, with bail being set at £500.