Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man found in possession of drugs and a knife

A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Stephen McNama, 52, whose address was given as Tonagh Drive, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 17, 2025 charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The defendant was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

The details of the case were not opened in court, however defence expressed concern that the defendant, who was said to have suffered a brain injury, would not be able to fully understand the sentencing options.

District Judge Rosie Watters said she believed the defendant could understand the sentencing. "You haven’t been before the court for quite a long time,” she told the defendant.

On the charge of possession of a Class B drug, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months, which she suspended for 18 months.

On the charge of possession of an offensive weapon, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months, suspended for 18 months.

"Hopefully I won’t see you again,” Ms Watters told the defendant, after asking him if he understood the sentence.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence. Ms Watters set bail at £500 pending the appeal.