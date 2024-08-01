Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Antrim town woman who scraped another person's car near her home has been given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.

Joanne Mitchell (51), of Greenview Avenue, pleaded guilty to causing damage on November 28 last year. Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard there was "doorbell footage" of the defendant scraping something along the car. It cost £320 to fix.

The defendant admitted causing damage but told police she may have had a coin in her hand and she had "fallen into the vehicle after taking pains in her side".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said although the defendant was admitting the offence she didn't accept doing it deliberately.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The barrister said: "Her instructions are she had fractured seven ribs in a fall in her house. She came out in a bad state. I think she had put her hand on the car to get some respite and that inadvertently caused the damage. She had felt a pain in her side."

He said the defendant had come out of the house, wanting to go to hospital, "but didn't want to call an ambulance as she would be waiting until the next day, on her instructions".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant was not sure if the scrape had been caused by a "coins" or a "ring". He said the defendant was not allowed to phone for an ambulance as part of an ASBO and she had been intending to get a taxi.

District Judge Nigel Broderick watched the doorbell footage and said it showed Mitchell "walking pretty purposefully, no stumbling there, and then she runs away".

He said it had been "nonsense" for the defendant to claim she stumbled and he branded her claim as "a total falsehood, trying to mislead the court".

The defence lawyer said he had relayed the defendant's "instructions" to the court. Judge Broderick said the defendant had an "atrocious" record of 103 previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the defendant: "It is quite clear this was a deliberate act of criminal damage. You went out and scraped your neighbour's car and that is a very annoying thing for anybody. When they park their car they shouldn't come back to find it scraped."

As well as the suspended jail term, Mitchell was also ordered to pay for the repair cost.