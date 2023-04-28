A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new swimming pool.

The proposal would see a pool constructed on the site of the former WM McCosh car showroom at Greystone Road in Antrim, if it is given the green light.

The development plan has been put forward by H2O Swim Academy. The other section of the building is being used as a gym.

Currently, the Academy provides swimming lessons at four locations in Northern Ireland. Since its launch in 2016, weekly lessons have been made available to more than 1,300 swimmers.

A swimming pool is proposed at Greystone Road, Antrim. Pic: Google Maps

This application is for the change of use of an industrial unit and showroom to a swimming pool facility. The pool is expected to measure 15 metres by seven metres.

The proposal includes a reception area, staff changing, staff room, office, wet and dry changing facilities, toilets, store rooms, plant rooms and a viewing gallery.

Separately, the borough council is to mark the 50th anniversary of the Antrim Forum leisure centre next month. The landmark year will be commemorated with an exhibition illustrating key events over the decades.

Last July, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, unveiled a plaque at Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium recognising the significant contribution of Maeve and Jack Kyle to sport in the borough. The couple coached Commonwealth, Olympic and Paralympic athletes over the decades. Legendary athletics coach Sean Kyle passed away in 2015. He won ‘UK Coach of the Year’ in 1987.

Maeve Kyle, a three times Olympian and a top UK sportswoman was instrumental in the development of the athletics track at Antrim Forum.