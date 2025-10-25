Councillors have voiced their disgust after vandals desecrated the war memorial in Tandragee.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, during which graffiti was scrawled on the monument, has been described as “particularly callous” in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Independent unionist Alderman Paul Berry condemned the criminal damage, saying it showed “total disrespect”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as Tandragee Veterans Group informed me on Friday afternoon, I immediately contacted the relevant council officer to get this removed as soon as possible,” Ald Berry said.

Criminal damage to the war memorial in Tandragee has been strongly condemned.

"I am totally disgusted as is the local community in the town and we just cannot understand the mindset of someone who would do such a thing on this memorial remembering those who paid the supreme sacrifice for our freedom.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to report it to the PSNI or myself so these thugs can be caught and brought before the courts.”

TUV Councillor Keith Ratcliffe also strongly condemned the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am disgusted that someone has taken it upon themselves to scrawl over the war memorial in Tandragee. This is particularly callous as we approach Remembrance Day.

"This should not need to be said; but the sacrifice of the Servicemen and women from our community and the commemoration of their service sits above politics and public discourse.

"Those who gave their all deserve our greatest respect and their memorial should never be vandalised to convey political messages.

"Those who feel our freedoms and way of life are under threat should engage in the political process to affect real change. That is what I am in the business of doing.

"This disgraceful act has been reported to the relevant authorities and I trust the memorial will be restored quickly.”