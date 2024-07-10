Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and other related offences by officers investigating a report of a man being assaulted and subsequently pursued in a vehicle in Newtownabbey on July 8.

The victim had been walking his dog at the Valley Dog Park in Glengormley on Monday when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the group proceeded to punch the victim to the side of the face causing him to fall to the ground. The other men then began to kick him.

The man was then pursued in a car along the Antrim Road.

Providing an update on July 10, Inspector Cullen said: “A 41-year-old man was assaulted by a group of men at the O’Neill Road area at around 2pm. The male was subsequently blocked in his vehicle on Antrim Road by a black Volkswagen Tiguan which pulled into his path.

"As he made off, he was pursued by the Tiguan for a distance before his blue Mercedes car was rammed from behind. At the Fortwilliam traffic lights a male exited the Tiguan and approached the Mercedes, however, the victim drove off.

“A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and other related offences. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1390 08/07/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport