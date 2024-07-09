Witnesses sought after man attacked by gang in Newtownabbey park before being pursued in car
Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking his dog in the Valley Dog Park on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley at around 2pm on Monday when he was approached by a group of men.
One of the group proceeded to punch the victim to the side of the face causing him to fall to the ground. The other men then began to kick him.
Another man in the park responded to the victim’s cries for help and the group of assailants fled.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Whilst making his way from the park in his vehicle, the victim was blocked on the Antrim Road by a black Volkswagen Tiguan which pulled into his path.
"As he made off, he was pursued by the Tiguan for a distance before his blue Mercedes car was rammed from behind. At the Fortwilliam traffic lights a male exited the Tiguan and approached the Mercedes, however, the victim drove off.
“Police are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone with information. They would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam, or any other footage in the area at the time."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 1390 08/07/24. Information can also be provided online or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.