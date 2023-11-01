Teenage girl rushed to Craigavon hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Portadown
It is understood the girl was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital. It is understood her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it was tasked to the Derrylettiff Road area on Tuesday, October 31 after a 999 call at 8.41pm with reports of a road traffic collision.
“NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Derrylettiff Road area of Portadown at around 8.45pm last night.
"It was reported that a teenage girl was knocked down. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.