Teenage girl rushed to Craigavon hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash near Portadown

A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single vehicle road traffic crash near Portadown last night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
It is understood the girl was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital. It is understood her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it was tasked to the Derrylettiff Road area on Tuesday, October 31 after a 999 call at 8.41pm with reports of a road traffic collision.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

Emergency services attended the scene of a serious road crash on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown last night. A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in Craigavon and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast having suffered serious injuries. Photo Pacemaker PressEmergency services attended the scene of a serious road crash on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown last night. A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in Craigavon and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast having suffered serious injuries. Photo Pacemaker Press
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Derrylettiff Road area of Portadown at around 8.45pm last night.

"It was reported that a teenage girl was knocked down. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and police would ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 and quote reference 1720 31/10/23.”

Reports that this was a ‘hit and run’ incident have been discounted and it is understood the injured girl does not have life threatening injuries at this time.

No one has been arrested or charged.