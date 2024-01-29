Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preliminary figures for the operation between December 1, 2023 and January, 1 2024, also show males accounting for the majority (82.6%) of those arrested.

Commenting on the findings, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department said: “Despite urging drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, almost 300 people ignored our warning and were arrested.

“The 298 motorists now find themselves facing the prospect of starting 2024 with a court appearance and losing their driving licence, which may have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and probably their career.

Police say the latest figures show that If you drink and drive you will be caught. Photo: Pacemaker

“These figures show that If you drink and drive you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished.”

Initial figures for the campaign period show:

officers conducted 7,250 preliminary breath tests (PBTs);

of the 7,250 PBTs conducted, 4.9% (355) resulted in a fail or failed to provide, a similar proportion when compared with the 2022/23 campaign (5.2%);

298 people were arrested for drink/drug driving related offences, representing a decrease of 3.9% compared with the same period last year (310);

the highest number of arrests were made in Belfast (65), while Fermanagh and Omagh experienced the largest decrease in arrests when compared with the same period last year (from 31 to 9);

males accounted for the majority (82.6%) of those arrested, while over half of those arrested were between 30 and 49 years old;

the highest evidential breath test reading recorded over the campaign was 159µg/100ml;

the youngest person arrested for drink/drug driving offences during the campaign was 14 years old while the oldest was 82 years old.