Teenager in court over Markethill road crash that claimed lives of Ciara McElvanna, Patrick Grimley and his wife Ciera

A teenager has appeared in court accused of causing a four-vehicle car crash which claimed the lives of three people and seriously injured four more.

Standing in the dock of Newry Magistrates Court on Monday and with friends and family of his alleged victims sitting in the public gallery a few feet away, 19-year-old Josh McGleenan confirmed he understood the 10 charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on November 4 last year.

McGleenan, from Ashveagh in Benburb, Co Tyrone, faces three charges of causing death by dangerous driving, four of causing grievous bodily injury also by dangerous driving, excess speed, using a mobile phone while driving and being unable to properly control his vehicle.

The teenager is alleged to have caused the deaths of Ciara McElvanna, and husband and wife Patrick and Ciera Grimley by driving dangerously and in excess of the 60 mph limit on the Gosford Road and Brown Moss Road in Markethill.

Ciara and Patrick Grimley. Picture: family image

The charges arise following a four-vehicle crash in the early hours of November 4 when nine emergency ambulance crews were deployed to the scene and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Tragically father-of-three Mr Grimley died at the scene while Mrs Grimley and 44-year-old mother-of-four Mrs McElvanna, a Craigavon nurse, sadly passed away in the days following the collision.

Her husband, former All-Ireland winning gaelic footballer Kevin McElvanna, was one of those hurt in the crash as the friends made their way home from a 40th birthday party for Mr Grimley.

Craigavon nurse Ciara McElvanna. Picture: family image

In court on Monday, a detective constable gave evidence that she believed she could connect McGleenan to each of the charges and confirmed that a “full file” had been submitted to the PPS.

The prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks “for an update” on the progress of that file and freeing McGleenan on his own bail of £500, District Judge Eamon King put the case back to September 18.

As part of his bail, McGleenan is barred from being in any motor vehicle except for his commute to work.