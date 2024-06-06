Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart breaking podcast the husband of Craigavon native Ciara McElvanna, who lost her life after an horrific crash, reveals how he had to tell their children mum wasn’t coming home.

Kevin McElvanna, who was a member of the Armagh All Ireland winning team in 2002, lost his wife Ciara four days after a crash near Markethill last November. Their friend Patrick Grimley, who was celebrating his 40th birthday, also died as did his wife Ciera, leaving the couple’s three children orphaned.

The Podcast, the GAA Social, was hosted by former Armagh team mate and commentator Oisin McConville and BBC sports correspondent Thomas Niblock. The pair met Kevin, who is a surgeon, at his GAA club Madden Raparees.

Kevin spoke of the enormous support he and his family has received saying the club and wider GAA family helped ‘from the get-go’.

Craigavon nurse Ciara McElvanna died as a result of her injuries following a road crash on the Gosford Road, Markethill, Co Armagh. Ciera and Patrick Grimley also tragically lost their lives as the result of the crash.

From the moment the accident, the tragedy happened we were surrounded, wrapped up by our family, our neighbours and our community to help us through it probably what was the most difficult time in any of our lives – at hospital, at home, during that very difficult two week period where where we had three wakes and three funerals on our road.

"They helped in very simple ways. It was really remarkable the way everybody stood up in really adverse times and nurtured us through it, coaxed us through it and looked after us, wrapped their arms around us and we felt that and continue to feel it."

Speaking about what happened Kevin said himself and Ciara, Patrick and Ciera and another couple were in a taxi bus returning from Patrick’s surprise party at Dundalk Races.

Kevin, who is a surgeon at Craigavon Hospital, revealed that on their way home there was a traffic collision on the main Newry Armagh road in foggy conditions. With his voice almost breaking he said: “I don’t want to go into too much detail about what happened at the scene but suffice to say there were several people injured. Patrick sadly sustained fatal injuries and my wife Ciara and Patrick’s wife Ciera succumbed to their injuries in the days afterwards. That’s what happened on that fateful night in November.”

He remembers it all ‘vividly’, revealing that he fractured his neck, his C-spine, and had several fractures in his lower back and his left knee cap was smashed.

"I do have vivid memories of what happened and the aftermath, the whole hospital journey and the weeks afterwards as well,” he said. “I knew from Ciara’s point of view that she had sustained a significant injury. I knew that life would not be the same again.”

Asked how he merged his world as a doctor and the situation with his wife and friends, he said: “I suppose in the midst of the chaos I was composed. It was a frightening scenario, I have to say, but I was able to maintain my composure and hold Ciara until we were cut out by the fire service from the wreckage.

"I suppose being a surgeon and the type of surgery I do and the scenarios in which I find myself, I suppose a bit of that kicked in.

"When the emergency services arrived and were doing their thing, I was removed from that and I became a patient myself,” said Kevin describing the work of the emergency services as ‘brilliant’. "It later transpired I knew members of the emergency services, friends in the fire service, ambulance crews whose paths would have crossed in the hospital.

"When we were separated, obviously my mind was still with Ciara but I knew she was in good hands and I knew I was in good hands,” said Kevin adding they were in different ambulances.

He revealed that when they were waiting for the emergency services a car load of folk returning from the races appeared at the scene and started administering first aid and they called the emergency services.

"A guy came over to help me and comfort me and he gave me his coat and accompanied me to the Royal,” said Kevin. He said it was Gavin McGilly who was out that night with some of the Annaghmore coaching team. “I will be forever grateful to Gavin for what he did for me on that particular night.”

He said he knew ‘almost straight away’ that Ciara wasn’t going to make it revealing she had suffered a serious brain injury which was incompatible with life.

Kevin revealed that he and Ciara had talked about organ donation years ago. It was discussed when Ciara was on life support in the ICU with Kevin and Ciara’s parents and siblings.

He recalled leaving the hospital temporarily and ahead of time in terms of his own injuries to speak to his children.

Despite his medical training and having broken bad news to others in his professional career, he said: "Nothing would prepare you to tell your children that their mummy isn't coming home."

"I spoke to them individually and explained; that was probably the most difficult thing amongst everything. To bring their worlds crashing down was a very difficult thing to do. I have to say I’m so proud of them and how they reacted. Obviously they were devastated but then almost immediately, and this is typical of Ciara and the amount of care that’s in them, they rallied round each other and me.

“They put their arms around me and said ‘we’ll get through this’. That is a remarkable thing for children to do,” said Kevin. He said Ciara is constantly in the conversation. “It keeps her alive in the house amongst us.”

"Ciara took a lot of photographs and I am eternally grateful that she did.”