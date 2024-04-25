Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cailin Haddock, Ciara’s sister has set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds for Revive RICU, the charity which supports the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital where Ciara passed away.

Ciara McElvanna also died as a result of her injuries following a road crash on the Gosford Road, Markethill, Co Armagh. Ciera and Patrick Grimley also tragically lost their lives as the result of the crash. Ciara is originally from the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

Ciara, 44, was a nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital and met her husband, Dr Kevin McElvanna, a consultant also at Craigavon Area Hospital. The couple have three young children. Dr McElvanna was also injured in the crash near Markethill last November which saw their two friends Patrick Grimley and his wife Ciera lose their lives.

Ciara’s family and friends are planning to take part in the Belfast Marathon next week to raise funds for the Revive RICU charity and already have raised £14,899.

Cailin said: “We are taking part in the Belfast marathon in loving memory of our beautiful sister and dear friend, Ciara McElvanna.

"Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to RICU, as a small token of our eternal gratitude for the love, care, and dignity they provided to Ciara during her final days.

"As her family and friends, we would also like to express our own appreciation to the ICU staff for the time we were given to say goodbye.We will forever cherish the time we had to talk, cry and reminisce together at her bedside. The empathy and attentiveness of the ICU nurses ensured words of comfort and an overnight chair/bed was readily available.

"Your support will help to enhance patient and family facilities within the unit and provide some comfort and respite to families faced with the unimaginable.”

Although living in Madden Ciara was originally from the Lurgan/Craigavon area and her family are a highly respected part of the community.

One group of friends said after donating: “Best of luck in the Marathon, such a worthy cause and Ciara will be with you all the way.”