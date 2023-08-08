Register
Teenager who sustained head injuries ‘in a serious but stable condition’, say PSNI

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault at Irish Street in Dungannon in the early hours of Monday (August 7).
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A man aged in his late teens was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a serious but stable condition at this time.”

Detective Robinson added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Irish Street area of Dungannon at the time and saw anything which might assist us, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 7/8/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.